Coletta Announces Schedule for Summer of Service Events

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta announced her “Summer of Service,” initiative which prioritizes beautifying District One and encourages residents to get involved in their own neighborhood through community service and civic engagement.

“As our office continues to find ways to maintain the beauty of our community, we are thrilled to introduce these summer initiatives in Charlestown,” said Councilor Coletta. “As City Councilor, I am dedicated to working with residents, community leaders, and organizations to upkeep the streets in all quarters of the neighborhood, and being present to listen to constituents ideas and concerns”.

Charlestown events will include initiatives such as:

Charlestown Coffee Hour, join us Thursday, August 11 from 9:00AM to 10:00 AM at Zume’s Coffee House to learn about resources at City Hall and discuss fresh ideas for Charlestown.

Graffiti Removal and coordination with Graffiti Busters to help and assist with districtwide backlog.

Neighborhood Trash Pickup, join our team Friday, August 12 at Mishawum at 10:00AM to help clean the surrounding areas of this quarter of the community.

Food Distribution at the Harvest on Vine food pantry, Saturday, August 13 at 10:00AM.

Graffiti Removal, join us along with Boston Public Works to remove graffiti and assist with the districtwide backlog September 17.

To join us for a local event, please visit gigi4district1.us/summerofservice. For additional information about the Summer of Service initiative including how to sponsor, please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected]