Major Orange Line Revitalization Work To BeAccelerated During 30-Day Shutdown of Entire Line

The MBTA announced its plans to accelerate major track and maintenance work on the Orange Line during a 30-day shutdown of the entire line beginning at approximately 9 PM on August 19 through September 18 with service resuming on Monday, September 19, to improve service, safety, and reliability on a faster timeline.

The major revitalization work to take place on the Orange Line during this 30-day shutdown will deliver a number of projects over five years faster than originally planned, and will result in track replacement, upgraded signal systems, and station improvements. The MBTA will also be able to accomplish required track maintenance associated with Federal Transit Association (FTA) directives as quickly as possible.

“This closure will allow departments across the Authority to make substantial improvements across the Orange Line,” said Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler. “Not only will improvements made benefit Orange Line riders, but they will allow for an overall rehabilitated system that is safe and efficient for employees and neighboring communities.”

To keep riders updated about this upcoming Orange Line work, the MBTA has created a specially designated webpage available atmbta.com/BBT2022.