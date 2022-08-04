Brewer’s Fork Wins Best of Boston Award

Since opening seven years ago, Brewer’s Fork on Moulton Street has become a neighborhood favorite and is now a Boston Magazine favorite.

The food at Brewer’s Fork has become a reliable staple in Charlestown because it’s a simple menu of good food.

Recently Boston Magazine announced the neighborhood hot spot was the winner of the 2022 Boston Magazine Best of Boston Award for Best Beer Bar.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed the silver lining that was takeout four-packs with our wood-fired pizza, nothing compares to a beer — fresh from the draft! — at the Brewer’s Fork bar,” wrote Boston Magazine. “That’s because co-owner Michael Cooney brings craft-beer-world bona fides to this suds-and-pies joint, making it a place to find rarities — like an IPA from Bissell Brothers or sour beer from Jester King — from the buzziest breweries.”

The popular bar and restaurant was previously named one of the top 35 places to drink by Boston Magazine.

Through an $80,000 Boston Local Development Corporation (BLDC) loan in January 2015, Brewer’s Fork owners Michael Cooney and Chef John Payne were able to open in Hayes Square to much fanfare that February.

Cooney and Payne had worked together in the restaurant industry and took a chance to open a concept that focused on local craft beers on tap and great food cooked exclusively in a custom wood-fired oven. At the time there were no restaurants in the Hayes Square area of Charlestown and despite the fact many said they were taking a gamble, the owners felt it was a great location.

“It’s pretty scary borrowing a lot of money from your family and friends and bringing all you have and not knowing what will happen when you open the doors,” said Payne in 2018 . “We are very happy with how things have gone – especially the rapport we’ve had with local people. People seem to really like the place. They’re comfortable here. We have so many regulars now.”