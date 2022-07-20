Councilor Coletta Announces “Summer of Service”

Last week, District 1 Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta announced her “Summer of Service,” initiative that prioritizes beautifying Charlestown and the rest of District 1.

Coletta said the new initiative encourages residents to get involved in their own neighborhood through community service and civic engagement.

“I am so grateful to have been raised in a household that valued and prioritized community service,” said Councilor Coletta. “As City Councilor, I am excited to create opportunities for folks to beautify District One and help us in our mission of creating and maintaining vibrant communities.”

The Summer of Service will include initiatives such as Neighborhood Trash Pickups, to get trash off our streets and keep our neighborhoods clean.

Participants will also work on graffiti removal and coordination with Graffiti Busters to help and assist with districtwide backlog.

Volunteers will also be encouraged to help at food distribution sites at Harvest on Vine food pantry in Charlestown and the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen and .

Those wanting to be involved can also work on collecting non-traditional item donations and deliver them to seniors across Charlestown and the District in partnership with local based community organizations. Items may include toiletries, socks, shoes, reusable bags, etc.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in shoreline cleanup partnering with local environmental justice organizations to clear out trash from neighborhood green spaces.

Residents can also assist at Councilor Coletta’s Coffee Hours to create a space in the community to discuss fresh ideas and share resources to various departments within City Hall.

There will also be opportunities for tree and flower planting during the fall months.

“To join us for a local event, please visit gigi4district1.us/summerofservice,” said Coletta.

For additional information about the Summer of Service initiative including how to sponsor, please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected]