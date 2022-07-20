Charlestown Artist, Joe Caruso, To Exhibit at Hallspace Gallery, Dorchester

Charlestown Artist, Joe Caruso, has a solo show, Makers and Shakers, at HallSpace Gallery, 950 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester MA, now to August 20.

Caruso is a mixed media artist who draws inspiration from ancient cultures and contemporary issues. Makers and Shakers will include work in three different areas: painting, found object sculpture and ceramics.

The Gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays 12-5. The public is cordially welcome.

Joe Caruso is an interdisciplinary artist who lives and works in Boston, MA.

His art draws inspiration from ancient cultures and from contemporary life. His work explores issues of discovery, spirituality, time and transformation as well as equality and self-determination. Although he works primarily in the areas of painting, found-object sculpture and ceramics, he strives to integrate other art forms such as poetry , music, dance and media into his work.

Joe has exhibited at galleries and venues throughout Massachusetts, including Galatea Fine Art, 555 Gallery, Spoke, Laconia and FPAC galleries in Boston, as well as Western New England University Art Gallery ( Springfield) and the Davis Gallery (Worcester ) In addition, he has shown his work at the Museum of Art, University of New Hampshire, members’ shows at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum , the Boston International Fine Art Show (555 Gallery), the Boston Convention and Exhibit Center, Boston City Hall and New England’s Area Code Art Fair. In May of 2024, Joe will serve as curator of an exhibition at the Art Complex Museum in Duxbury, MA.

Joe’s art education comes from self- exploration as well as coursework with various artists. A former educator, Joe holds a BS degree from Boston University and MA and Doctor of Education degrees from Columbia University. He is a published author, a gardener and an Argentine tango dancer. Joe is a member of the Fort Point Artist Community and the Cambridge Art Association. He is also a founding member of the Artist Group of Charlestown and Stove Factory Gallery and Studios and was appointed by the Mayor of Boston to serve as Charlestown co-chair for Boston Creates, a long-range planning process to develop a blueprint for Arts and Culture in the City of Boston.