NEMPAC’s Free Jazz Series Set To Return on July 21

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), the popular music and performing arts nonprofit that serves youth in Charlestown and the North End, is bringing its “Jazz in the Park’’ Summer Concert Series back to The Rose Kennedy Greenway on Thursday, July 21 with Grammy Award Nominee Débo Ray. Ray, who performed at last year’s Jazz in the Park series, will kick off the free concert series next Thursday. The kick off concert and the three others that will follow will be free and open to the public at the North End section of the Greenway.

The July 21 concert will begin at 6:30 pm and last until 8pm. The initial concert series kick off will be followed by a concert on Thursday, July 27, August 4 and August 11. Artistic Director of NEMPAC Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series Stefano Marchese said throughout the series local, professional Boston jazz musicians and ensembles will take the stage in the North End park. Ray’s performance will be followed a week later by a very special concert dedicated to Ukraine and Ukrainian people on July 28. This concert will feature Jazz master and Ukrainian pianist virtuoso, Maxim Lubarsky and his group. Lubarsky will take the audience on a musical journey ranging from familiar jazz standards to songs by great Brazilian composers such as DJavan and Edu Lobo as well as the original compositions and arrangements of Ukrainian songs. “This will be a celebration of Ukrainian people and culture and a meaningful concert to all of us in these devastating times,” said Marchese. “I look forward to having the Boston community share this moment with us and show their solidarity and support!.” Marchese said on August 4, Alex Minasian, a New York-based pianist and his band will pay tribute to the legends of jazz music, such as Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, as well as draw from the music of the Great American Songbook. For the grand finale on August 11, Harshitha Krishnan, performing and recording artist, educator and social justice advocate of Indian origin from Lagos, Nigeria, will create a one-of-a-kind musical experience that takes listeners on a journey of unfiltered emotions, exploring sounds and textures from around the world. “We are thankful to our partners and sponsors for helping us to make this concert series free and open to the public and for supporting NEMPAC’s mission to bring outstanding performing artistry to Boston’s neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy”, said Executive Director of NEMPAC, Sherri Snow. “Just bring a blanket and come to the Greenway in Boston’s North End for these amazing open-air concerts.” To find out more visit www.nempacboston.org