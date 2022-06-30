News Briefs

ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts begin July 11

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concert Series offers top-notch musical entertainment in local parks from July 11 through August 10.

The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented in City of Boston parks and made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support provided by Berklee College of Music. All shows begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The series kicks off on Monday, July 11, with Bon Jovi tribute Living on a Bad Name at Hemenway Playground, 540 Adams Street, Dorchester, and continues Wednesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. with Swingin’ in the Fens featuring Lydia Harrell at Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough Street, Fenway (rain date July 20); Monday, July 18, with the Soul City Band at Medal of Honor Park, East Broadway and N Streets, South Boston; Tuesday, July 19, with The Dope Lotus at Smith Playground, 235 Western Avenue, Allston-Brighton; Monday, July 25, with Conscious Reggae at Horatio Harris Park, 85 Harold Street, Roxbury; and Wednesday, July 27, with Conscious Reggae at Fallon Field, 50 Firth Road, Roslindale.

The August schedule begins Wednesday, August 3, with Angelena & the Unit at Hunt/Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Mattapan, and continues Sunday, August 7, at 5 p.m. with Jazz at the Fort featuring Jacques Schwarz-Bart at Highland Park, 58 Beech Glen Street, Roxbury; and Monday, August 8, with Divas with a Twist at Blackstone Square, 1530 Washington Street, South End. The series ends on Wednesday, August 10, with the Rebels Tom Petty tribute at Billings Field, 369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury.

All ParkARTS neighborhood performances are free of charge. For more information, please call (617) 635-4505 or visit boston.gov/parkarts. Stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Registration open for Boston Neighborhood Soccer League School Division

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Boston Scores has announced that registration is now open for the 2022 Boston Neighborhood Soccer League High School Division.

This five-week, 7 v 7 league offers high school age soccer players in grades 9 to 12 the opportunity to compete against each other and develop their skills. Teams will play two games a week.

Pre-registration is required. Coaches can register their teams online at: boston.gov/sports.

For more information about BNSL, contact Woodley Auguste at (617) 961-3084 or email [email protected]

The Parks Department also hosts Boston Neighborhood Soccer Clinics for younger players ages 7 to 14 at the Department’s Summer Sports Centers from July 5 to August 19. Visit boston.gov/sports to register for this free summer drop-off sports and enrichment program.