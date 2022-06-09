The Block Party event will feature the naming of The new ‘Mayor of Charlestown’ at 1pm

On Saturday, June 11, All Roads Charlestown will be hosting the 2nd Annual Bunker Hill Block Party & Street Market from 12-4PM at the Charlestown Training Field.

The event is family friendly, with lots of free & fun activities provided by numerous Charlestown Non-Profits such as balloon twisting, face painting, tye-dying shirts, & tattoos, trackless train, & pony rides. Plenty of free sweet treats such as fried dough, cotton candy, popcorn, slush, and ice cream.

It will feature live entertainment provided by DJ Smokey Cain, Rock-A-Bye Beats, Jalopy Funk Band, and Dennis Taylor. There will be performances by the Goulding School of Irish Dance and Sudbury Militia.

At 2PM, All Roads Charlestown will announce the winner of the 2022 Mayor of Charlestown Race between Tracy Zimmerman, Louie Woods, & Red Lawton.

Some vendors include: Homemade Mom Jams & Jellies, Boston Belle, KLB Little Biz, Baby Boyle Bouquets, Touchstone Creations by Linda, Off the Square Designs, Townie Sportswear, Flag Therapy, College Hype, and many more!

Special thanks to our sponsors: City of Boston Credit Union, Eddie Owens, Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee, Charlestown Mothers Association, Dhar Law, Friends of the Training Field, RSM, Flatley Company, Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard, Dougie MacDonald, Johnny Pomodoro, City Councilor-At-Large Erin Murphy, Charlestown Veterans, Bunker Hill Associates, & RISE Construction.