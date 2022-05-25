RSM US, Junior Achievement Open Innovation Center

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently joined Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern New England to open JA’s first Innovation Center, which is being hosted at RSM’s office in Charlestown, MA. The JA Innovation Center @ RSM is made possible through the support of RSM, Wayfair and several philanthropic investors.

The JA Innovation Center @ RSM provides high school entrepreneurs with a place to gather with peers and mentors to design and manufacture their products and operate their businesses. The Innovation Center hosts top-of-the-line machinery, equipment and design software for the designing, prototyping and manufacturing of products. The center is equipped with 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, embroidery and sewing machines, electronics, hand and power tools, and working/collaboration areas.

“Providing our students with a space where they can meet and work gives them the ability to create more innovative products and to experience enhanced learning opportunities,” said Radhames Nova, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern New England. “We would like to thank our corporate supporter, RSM and Chris MacKenzie from the Boston office, in particular, for donating the space to host the Innovation Center and for playing an integral role in the development of the concept of the center. We’d also like to thank Wayfair for designing and furnishing the center free of charge.”

“RSM has a long history of supporting the communities where our people live and work,” said Bill Kracunas, national consulting management leader with RSM US LLP and board member for Junior Achievement USA. “At RSM, we’re committed to helping build tomorrow’s middle market business leaders and we do that in part by enhancing educational outcomes through programs with Junior Achievement and other deserving charitable organizations.”

In addition to providing space for the JA Innovation Center, RSM announced a $3 million investment in the JA Take Stock in Your Future™ program and JA Stock Market Challenge last year. This also included the formation of the JA Impact Fund and Match Program to enable JA to enhance student programs and represents a multi-year commitment through July 2026.

Junior Achievement is one of the deserving nonprofits that RSM supports nationally. The firm has been a longtime partner of Junior Achievement in Greater Boston and in multiple markets across the U.S. RSM’s support goes beyond its financial backing of JA’s mission to include having numerous executives serving on the boards of directors in Greater Boston and several other areas, as well as on the JA USA board of directors. RSM’s people also donate their time and skills to teach Junior Achievement lessons and mentor the youth served by JA.

Junior Achievement’s (JA) mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. JA was founded in 1919 in Springfield, MA and Junior Achievement of Northern New England (JAofNNE) was incorporated in Boston in 1950. JAofNNE provides economic mobility and opportunity to youth in 10 Massachusetts counties and the state of New Hampshire. JAofNNE focuses on teaching youth from Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Somerville, Worcester and Manchester NH to effectively manage their finances, build critical skills for the workforce, develop their entrepreneurial mindset and increase their confidence to prepare them to succeed in our global economy and help them break the cycle of poverty. Visit https://newengland.ja.org for more information.

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.