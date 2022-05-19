Charlestown Artist Featured in Boston’s Society of Arts + Crafts “CraftBoston: Animal Attraction

Charlestown artist Alice Templeton, a potter and “animal sculptor”, is taking part in the Society of Arts + Crafts’s new online exhibition, “CraftBoston: Animal Attraction ‘’, which is running now through June 19.

The online exhibition showcases the work of 25 fine craft artists from New England and across the U.S. who offer animal-inspired creations ranging from wildlife-shaped pottery to intricately beaded zoo creatures, and everything in between.

Charlestown artist Alice Templeton, a potter and “animal sculptor,” (above and below) is known for her wheel-thrown stoneware jars and plates feature familiar, charming woodland creatures.

“My interest in animals stems from a childhood longing for companionship,” said Templeton. “Making animal figures began as a comfort and has evolved into a way to explore my deep love of animals while also experiencing my connection to them.”

She said she works primarily with high fire porcelain and white stoneware.

“My formation process is mostly additive, whereby I form the parts with my fingers and attach them to the body of the piece,” she said. “Larger pieces are formed as a solid figure and then hollowed out. My goal is to make a figure that looks as if it could be real. I believe we are a part of nature, not the rulers of it.”

Templeton said through her artwork she hopes to help people experience the beauty and magic of the natural world.

“I also hope to challenge and inspire people to confront environmental issues and to work to preserve nature and wildlife habitat,” she said.

A Charlestown resident, Templeton has worked with clay for over 25 years and has been a resident artist at Mudflat Studios in Somerville, since 2012.

She said she has had her hands in clay since being inspired by a potter as a young child. Templeton went on to study art and biology while pursuing her BA in psychology at Smith College.

Her work is available at Mudflat Gallery and at Ward Maps, both in Cambridge. She was recently awarded 3rd prize at NCECA Shimpo Ramen Bowl Show in 2019.

“Animal prints are ubiquitous in fashion and design, and this exhibition invites a deeper look into our collective love for all types of creatures,” says Society of Arts + Crafts Executive Director Brigitte Martin. “Audiences will immediately recognize familiar favorites such as bunnies, cats, dogs, foxes and other fantastic creatures, and feel drawn in by the imaginative, artistic interpretations of these domestic and wild animals.”

Visitors can view and purchase pieces from all the featured artists — in a wide range of price points, style, and materials—at societyofcrafts.org.