Carey to Hold Fundraiser for DA Campaign

The Charlestown Friends of Jack Carey, Candidate for District Attorney for the Cape, and the Islands, will be holding a time on March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tangierino Restaurant, 83 Main Street. Jack and his family are formally from Charlestown. Many remember his dad John “Jack” Carey, a member of the Crusaders, who passed away twenty years ago, his mom Ginny, his uncle Fred “Slugger” Carey and aunt Pat, as well as Jack’s brothers, sisters and cousins. Jack graduated from Malden Catholic High School, Massachusetts Maritime Academy and the New England School of Law. Jack entered the US Navy in 1990 and deployed to the first Guld War and spent thirty-years in the Navy and Navy Reserve completing multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Jack retired from the Navy Reserve in July 2020 at the rank of Captain and is a disabled veteran. John is married to his wife Grace from Dublin, Ireland and they live with their two boys in the Town of Sandwich