News Briefs

Charlestown Democrats to Elect Delegates to State Convention

On Tuesday, March 8, at 6:00 PM, Boston Ward 2 (Charlestown) Democrats will convene virtually to elect 13 delegates and 4 alternates to represent Charlestown at the 2022 State Democratic Convention. This caucus will take place in line with public health guidance and attendees may register to participate remotely via Zoom by emailing Charlestown Dems at [email protected]

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Charlestown 16 years old by February 4, 2022 may vote and be elected as delegate or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.

The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.

Those interested in getting involved with the Charlestown Democratic Committee should contact Chair Missy Sikorski at [email protected]

Applications Being Accepted for Quinn Scholarship Fund

The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Fund’s scholarship activity has arrived. The following requirements must be met, to apply for the 2022 Michael P. Quinn Scholarship.

1. Must be a resident of Charlestown for the past four years.

2. Graduate with the Class of 2022

Please be advised this scholarship is for twelve thousand ($12,000.00) for the recipients first year of college only. Applications can be picked up at Guidance Dept. at Charlestown High, Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy and Boy’s & Girl’s Club, Charlestown Library and Malden Catholic High School. Application deadline is April 15, 2022.

If you have any questions regarding the scholarship, please call Ronan J. FitzPatrick at 617-242-5493.

Spring Printmaking Class at Essem Art

Join us in welcoming a new season with a gelatin printmaking class on Wednesday, March 23 7:30-9pm at Essem Studio. No special skills needed to learn this fun easy art form. All supplies included. Make multiple prints and/or greeting cards. Bring your own leaves or flowers for a personal touch. Class is $50 per person or bring a friend and pay $90 for 2. Essem Art Studio is in the Charlestown Commerce Center at 50 Terminal St., suite 318. Contact Instructor Sioux Gerow for more information or to register. Email: [email protected] or call 617-833-8292