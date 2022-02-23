Care Dimensions Welcomes Gowri Nagaraj of Charlestown to Its Board of Directors

Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider in Massachusetts serving more than 100 communities, is pleased to welcome Gowri Nagaraj of Charlestown to our Board of Directors. She is the director of Business Expansion at Point32Health, the company recently formed through the merger of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan.

“I welcome Gowri to our Board of Directors, where she brings abundant experience, expertise and enthusiasm for our mission of providing comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses,” said President and CEO Patrician Ahern, RN, MBA, FACHE. “She has built a legacy of transforming lives in healthcare and we are thrilled she is committed to our organization and its work.”

Previously, Gowri was on the corporate strategic planning teams at Mass General Brigham Healthcare, New England Baptist Hospital and University of Kentucky Health System. She earned her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Kentucky and her Bachelor of Engineering in biomedical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India.

Care Dimensions is the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts. As a nonprofit, community-based leader in advanced illness care, Care Dimensions provides comprehensive hospice, palliative care, grief support in more than 100 communities in Massachusetts. Founded in 1978 as Hospice of the North Shore, Care Dimensions cares for patients wherever they live – in their homes, in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, in hospitals, or at our two inpatient hospice facilities, the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln and the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Additionally, Care Dimensions HomeMD program provides in-home primary care to patients over age 65 in select communities on the North Shore and Greater Boston who have difficulty leaving home. The Care Dimensions Learning Institute educates more than 7,000 health care professionals and community members each year on advanced illness and end-of-life topics. Please visit www.CareDimensions.org to learn more about Care Dimensions.