Violent Part One Crime Down 4 Percent

Last week the Boston Police released its end of the year crime stats that compares January 1, 2021 through December 19, 2021 with the same time period last year and found both Violent Part One Crime and Non-violent Part One Crime to be down in Charlestown District A-15.

Part One Crimes are the more serious crimes that the Boston Police and other law enforcement agencies track and the overall Violent Part One Crime in Charlestown is down 20 percent with a few days left in 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. According to the statistics, there was one Homicides reported in Charlestown through December 19, 2021.

This was a 50 percent decrease due to there being two homicides in 2020. Domestic Aggravated Assault is down 21 percent with 14 incidents reported in 2020 and 17 reported so far this year. Rape and Attempted Rape is down 100 percent in the neighborhood with 2 being reported last year and none being reported in 2021. Non-domestic Aggravated Assault dropped 16 percent with 25 incidents reported during 2020 and 21 incidents reported so far this year. However, Robbery or Attempted Robbery was up 17 percent with 12 incidents reported in 2020 and 14 reported in 2021.

Overall there were a total of 53 Violent Part One Crimes between January 1, 2021 and December 19, 2021. This was down 4 percent from the 55 Violent Part One Crimes reported during the same period last year. As for Non-Violent Part One Crimes the numbers are down 39 percent in A-15. These crimes include Commercial Burglary, Residential Burglary, Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Other Larceny and Auto Theft. According to the report Commercial Burglary is down 50 percent and went from 8 incidents reported during 2020 to 4 incidents reported in 2021. Residential Burglary is down 51 percent and went from 35 reported incidents during 2020 to 17 incidents reported in 2021.

Larceny From Motor Vehicles, which was a huge problem last year, has dropped 42 percent with 137 incidents reported in 2020 and only 80 incidents reported this year. Auto Theft is down 29 percent in A-15 with 17 incidents being reported during 2020 and 12 incidents reported this year. Other Larcenies is down 46 percent with 157 incidents being reported during 2020 and 84 incidents reported this year. Overall there were 250 Non-Violent Part One Crimes, down 39 percent from the 409 reported during 2020.