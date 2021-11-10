Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Increases Over 55 Percent

After the Charlestown COVID positive test rate decreased nearly 40 percent two weeks ago, the positive test rate increased dramatically last week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 645 Charlestown residents were tested and 3.6 percent were found to be positive–this was a 56.5 percent increase from the 2.3 percentage that tested positive between October 25 and November 1.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 22,049 residents were tested and 2.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 24 percent increase from the 2.1 percent reported by the BPHC on November 1.

Twenty-three additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since November 1 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,764 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.50 percent since November 1 and went from 83,646 cases to 84,064 confirmed cases in a week. There were two additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,455.