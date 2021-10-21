Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Increases

After the Charlestown COVID positive test rate remained the same for two weeks in a row then dropping, the positive test rate here increased over 50 percent last week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 662 Charlestown residents were tested and 3.9 percent were found to be positive–this was a 56 percent increase from the 2.5 percentage that tested positive between October 4 and October 11.

Citywide the weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 23,759 residents were tested and 2.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 4 percent increase from the 2.5 percent reported by the BPHC on October 11.

Twenty-six additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since October 11 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,702 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1 percent since October 11 and went from 81,378 cases to 82,255 confirmed cases in a week. There were nine additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,444.