Ribbon-Cutting Planned for New Little Free Library

The Friends of the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library and Charlestown Coalition’s Turn It Around will gather to “cut the ribbon” of a newly installed Little Free

Library located outside the Charlestown Community Center, 255 Medford St., on Thursday, Oct.14, at 4:30 p.m., rain or shine. The event is free and open to all.

The Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library and the Charlestown Coalition’s Turn It Around have recently teamed up to co-curate the newly installed Little Free Library, located right in front of the Charlestown Community Center and right across from the Charlestown High School.

The Friends of the Library intend to work closely with the local teens of Turn It Around, taking their suggestions as to what reading materials would be of particular interest to them, not only in order to have access to these books for themselves, but also to share them with others in the community.

The Friends have set aside seed money to accommodate purchasing as many of Turn It Around’s initial suggestions as possible. In the interim, and in time for the ribbon cutting, reading materials have been purchased in advance by the Friends. This preliminary purchase, to get the process rolling, were selected this past Spring/Summer and based upon recommendations made by Frugal Bookstore located in Nubian Square.

This new Little Free Library installation is very cheery to behold and has already encouraged heavy use. The Friends of the Library’s intention is to make sure that the youth of Turn It Around will also take advantage of this installation. By working with the teens as co-curators, the Friends will be providing reading materials that the teens themselves are particularly interested in reading.

For more information, visit friendsofcharlestownlib.org/charlestown-branch; email [email protected]; or call 617-242-1248.