32BJ SEIU Endorses Michelle Wu in Mayoral Race

32BJ SEIU, the largest property service’s union in Massachusetts and nationwide, is announcing its endorsement of City Councilor Michelle Wu in the Boston Mayoral race. If elected, Councilor Wu would make history as the first Asian-American woman and person to become mayor of Boston.

This endorsement comes on the heels of Mayor Kim Janey’s endorsement of Councilor Wu. It is part of a growing movement of Black, brown, and immigrant working families aimed at combatting income inequality through strong union jobs; addressing the skyrocketing cost of living pushing BIPOC people out of Boston; and fighting against environmental racism through solutions that center impacted communities.

“We are proud to endorse Councilor Michelle Wu as the next Mayor of the great city of Boston,” said Vice President of 32BJ SEIU Roxana Rivera. “Throughout her years in elected office, Councilor Wu has shown up for the cleaners, security officers, and airport workers of 32BJ SEIU. Most recently, she used her voice as a Harvard alumnus to support 32BJ Black, brown, and immigrant cleaners at the University facing potential job cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her advocacy helped them retain those jobs. We are eager to join Councilor Wu in getting right to work to improve the lives of everyone who calls Boston home.”

“I’m honored to have the support of 32BJ SEIU, whose members have helped keep our city going throughout this pandemic and well before,” said Councilor Michelle Wu. “Together, we’ll keep fighting for economic empowerment, worker protections, better schools, immigrants’ rights, and a city that works for everyone. As we work to build the city that our children deserve, I look forward to continuing to partner with these champions for working families throughout our city.”

32BJ SEIU will roll out a get out the vote effort in the coming weeks in support of Councilor Wu, with members pounding the pavement and hitting the phones in the neighborhoods where it’s members live and work, including East Boston, Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury.