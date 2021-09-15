News Briefs

U.S. Postal Service Now Hiring Seasonal Employees

The U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions as preparations continue for the 2021 winter holidays, the agency’s peak season for mail and package deliveries. Seasonal opportunities include but are not limited to city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. Job seekers can find and apply for open positions in their local community by visiting usps.com/hiring.

“Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” said CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service.”

In support of its holiday hiring effort, the Postal Service is hosting 58 hiring fairs in select cities across the country where potential employees for seasonal roles can immediately apply for opportunities. Pre-registration, social distancing and face masks are required to attend a USPS Job Fair. To find or register to attend an upcoming job fair, visit usps.com/hiring.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

In addition to hiring, the Postal Service is preparing for the higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season by leasing millions of additional square feet of mail and package sortation facilities and installing new processing equipment to accommodate higher mail and package volumes.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Special Guest Lily Tomlin at LGBTQ+ Virtual Dance on October 23

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) is hosting their 24th Annual LGBTQ+ Dance: Party for Prevention virtually on Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. EST. The event will feature a guest appearance from long-time environmental activist, actress, and comedian Lily Tomlin. In 2020, Ms. Tomlin was the recipient of the MBCC Environmental Activist Award in appreciation for her tireless dedication to making the world a better place. The event will also feature music with DJ Jodi Entertainment and dance lessons with Liz Nania, the founder and director of OUT to Dance. Club Cafe in Boston will help to facilitate this virtual event.

Cheryl Osimo, MBCC’s Executive Director, says “We are grateful to all of the talented MBCC friends who will help us raise funds toward MBCC’s focus on cancer prevention. Ultimately these individuals along with all MBCC dance supporters are helping us to make the world a better place for our children, grandchildren and future generations. We are honored and thrilled to have Lily Tomlin join us again for this special evening. We are constantly inspired by individuals, like Ms. Tomlin, who continuously spread positivity in many ways in the world.”

Tickets to attend the virtual event for adults are on a sliding scale of $15, $30, or $45. Tickets for students are $10 for the virtual event.

Please note: Since MBCC is unable to hold the in-person event, all in-person tickets will be transferred to the virtual event. Refunds will not be issued.

All proceeds from this event will benefit MBCC’s mission of breast cancer prevention.

To purchase tickets, please visit the MBCC website at www.mbcc.org or by calling 1-800-649-MBCC (6222).

WynnBET Sports Bar at Encore Now Open

WynnBET Sports Bar within Encore Boston Harbor opened its doors over the weekend, providing guests with the ultimate sports viewing experience. Located on the resort’s casino floor, WynnBET Sports Bar features more than 70 televisions, a 10-foot high and 123-foot-long immersive video wall, a full-service bar and cuisine from Shake Shack and Frank & Nick’s, the Italian experience, by Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano.

The WynnBET Sports Bar is open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., For more details, visit encorebostonharbor.com.

DHS to Increase Civil Penalties for Violations of the Federal Face Mask Requirement

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will increase the range of civil penalties that may be imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate at airports, on commercial aircraft, and in various modes of surface transportation, including passenger railroads, intercity bus services, and other public transportation. The federal mask mandate for transportation, which was implemented by TSA on February 2, 2021, will remain in effect until January 18, 2022.

The new range of penalties, which take effect Friday, September 10, 2021, will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”

“We appreciate the majority of travelers each day who voluntarily follow the requirement, but find this action necessary to maximize the protections for those who use and work within the transportation system, and to contain COVID-19,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence.”

TSA will provide updated signage at airports regarding these increased civil penalties. For more information about the federal face mask requirement, visit the TSA Coronavirus webpage.

These federal mask mandate-related civil penalties are separate from the civil penalties the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues for individuals who engage in unruly and unsafe behavior.