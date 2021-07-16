Lady-Townies’ G3/4 Soccer Team finish undefeated, win MYSL Commissioners Cup Championship

Charlestown Youth Soccer Association’s Girls Grade 3/4 Team-1 had an impressive season finishing undefeated, capturing the league title, and winning the Commissioner’s Cup.

At the beginning of the season the team’s goals were simple – player development, good sportsmanship, and learning how to play the game. If the team focused on these three fundamentals, Coach Nothnagle and the entire staff knew there was a chance the team could compete for the Championship. As the season progressed and the ‘Lady Townies’ continued to march through the schedule, it also became clear they could finish the season undefeated. According to Coach Dagdigian, “As the momentum continued the girls persevered and stayed focused on the match in front of them and never once let their success get in the way of their goals.”

It’s not often in a player’s career that they get to experience an undefeated season and it’s even more rare that they win a championship.

Head Coach David Serpa commented; “The girls have shown tremendous resiliency. It’s been wonderful to watch them mature as players and teammates, while improving skills and gaining a true understanding of what it means to be a part of a team.”

Get the Duck Boats ready . . .

Front Row – Goalie Meredith McCabe. Second Row: Margot Reinfeld, Christiana Catrickes, Elle Dagdigian, Lily Ellrodt, Daniela Munera. Back Row: Head Coach Serpa, Darcy Serpa, Emery Deroeve, Grace Nothnagle, Eliana Andersen, Coach Dagdigian. Missing from the photo – Evynn Kelly, Coach Nothnagle