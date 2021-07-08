News Under the Rainbow by Patriot-Bridge Staff • July 8, 2021 • 0 Comments With storms and hot weather ending the month of June and starting July, this dramatic rainbow was captured from a high resolution remote camera on top of the Monument June 30. During the beginning of the pandemic, the National Parks said it wanted to provide some access to visitors and show off the amazing views from the top of the Monument, as no one is permitted to this day to climb the structure. NPS installed some cameras into the Bunker Hill Monument and then took the lessons learned from that to install better cameras at Dorchester Heights. Recently, NPS was able to replace the cameras at Bunker Hill with higher quality, 4K resolution cameras pointing in each direction and host the video stream from both on our website. Footage from the cameras can be seen live online at: https://go.nps.gov/ViewsOfRevolution.