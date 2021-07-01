Sen. DiDomenico Endorses Michelle Wu for Mayor

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Sal DiDomenico this week announced his endorsement of Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston.

Senator DiDomenico, who represents Charlestown, Allston, Brighton, the West End, as well as Cambridge, Chelsea, and Everett, praised Councilor Wu’s commitment to working families, public schools and making Boston a city where all can thrive.

“I’m proud to endorse my colleague and friend Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston. Having served alongside her for nearly a decade, I know Michelle always shows up in community and stands up for working families with a bold vision and a track record of getting things done. She’ll be the leader we need to support our public schools, make Boston more affordable, and create opportunity in every neighborhood,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.

“Senator Sal DiDomenico is a leader on so many issues facing Boston families and a consistent voice for early education, economic opportunity, and equity for all. Sal has been a friend and partner for many years in the fight against poverty and to deliver change across the Commonwealth through showing up for the constituents and values we share,” said Councilor Michelle Wu.

In the Senate, Senator DiDomenico has led on community development, education, children’s health, economic development, social and human services, and food insecurity. With several landmark pieces of legislation being signed into law, Senator DiDomenico, Chair of the Senate Committee on Bills in the Third Reading and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, has worked to improve life for all residents in his district and in the Commonwealth. He holds a position in Senate President Karen Spilka’s leadership team and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, the Joint Committee on Export Development, the Senate Committee on Steering and Policy, and the Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration. Previously, Senator DiDomenico served four terms as an Everett City Councilor and served as President of the Everett City Council.

Senator DiDomenico’s endorsement adds to the Michelle for Mayor campaign’s enthusiastic coalition of multigenerational, multicultural grassroots supporters including community activists and leaders such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, former State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Byron Rushing, Sunrise Boston, and fellow municipal elected officials from across Greater Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For all of Michelle for Boston’s endorsements, visit michelleforboston.com/endorsements.