USS Constitution Opens Lottery for Special Independence Day Underway

The free lottery to win a spot aboard USS Constitution’s July 4th underway

demonstration opened today, May 28.

To enter the lottery, fill out the entry form in the following link:

https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=601470&k=0461430D7C57

The lottery is open to the general public and will be used to select 25 people to join USS Constitution’s crew as they go underway in Boston Harbor.

Each person selected is allowed to bring one additional guest.

Passengers will engage with active-duty Sailors to gain an understanding of the Navy’s mission, learn about USS Constitution’s history, and will have a front-row seat as the crew fires a 21-gun salute in honor of Independence Day.

“This is going to be a great event,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer. “The lottery is an awesome way to get those Constitution fans that live outside of Boston a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Lottery entries must be received by midnight, June 17, and are limited to one per household. The official drawing is scheduled for June 21, and winners will be notified by email. All winners are required to provide their own transportation and lodging accommodations.

All passengers must be at least eight years of age and be physically able to travel up and down steep sets of stairs and stand for prolonged periods of time.

Attendees age 18 and older must bring a photo ID. USS Constitution is open to the public for free tours Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m