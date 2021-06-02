Bunker Hill or Bust! With No Parade or Bunker Hill Activities Again, Time to Improvise

A large group of volunteers and neighborhood leaders have mobilized to put together an improvised celebration for the Battle of Bunker Hill Day and the normal celebrations that lead up to that sacred day on the Charlestown calendar – as for the second year all such activities have unthinkably been cancelled because of COVID-19.

A number of community leaders reported they are in the process of planning a fun day of events on the Training Field and a large car parade through the Town as well – a way of marking the occasion in the best way possible given the limits put on planning and carrying out this year’s (and last year’s) festivities.

Like in 2020, Parade Committee organizer Arthur Hurley had to cancel the 2021 Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade earlier this year due to the fact that it couldn’t be properly planned for, despite the lifting of COVID gathering restrictions last weekend. Such huge undertakings as the Parade take far more time to plan that a few weeks, and plus many of the groups and bands that participate have not re-formed yet.

That said, something a bit smaller, but just as fun, could be put together quickly.

Sean Boyle and Kim Mahoney said they are putting together a fun weekend for June 12 and 13 to try to make up for the second year of a lost June tradition around the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Boyle said they are in the early stages of planning out a Block Party at the Training Field for June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are hoping to have free carnival and snack trucks, a DJ, entertainment and fun for the kids. It would also be a chance for a vendor fair, too, Boyle said. Another idea is to have a patriotic dog contest with various categories.

They are also planning on having a number of exercise professionals host Fitness Boot Camps on that day, with all proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Charlestown in replacement for their second-straight cancelled road race – which typically happens on the morning of the Parade.

The day would be capped off with a promotion to help local restaurants in a Bunker Hill Restaurant Crawl format.

On June 13, they are planning out a fun car parade to travel the route and keep the tradition going, even if it’s a little non-traditional.

Boyle added that they are still encouraging residents in the Town to ‘Paint the Town’ by decorating homes and businesses with patriot bunting and flags to mark the Battle of Bunker Hill.