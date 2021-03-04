Charlestown’s Storto Leaves Top Post at Spaulding

The long-time leader of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Charlestown resident, David Storto has departed his position at Spaulding for a job with Wellforce, leaving the Navy Yard hospital to begin looking for a new leader.

Storto has left to become the new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Wellforce, based in Burlington, overseeing four community hospitals, including Tufts Medical Center, Circle Health, Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare and Home Health Foundation. Storto leaves Spaulding after an incredible run where he ushered in the permitting and construction of the new Spaulding Rehab in the Navy Yard – a project first met with skepticism but which has turned out to be a major asset to the community. Since opening, he has lived and worked in the Navy Yard at Spaulding and has been the face of the organization here as it continued to grow in reputation.

“Mass General Brigham is extremely grateful for David’s significant accomplishments since joining our organization in 1997,” read a statement from MassGeneral Brigham. “Over that time, David has held multiple leadership roles, serving as President of Spaulding Rehabilitation Network since 2008 and Health Care at Home since 2001. During his tenure, David has had a tremendous positive impact on the lives of thousands of patients locally and across the globe.”

In the coming weeks, Spaulding said they will identify an interim leader to serve while they also conduct a formal search for a permanent successor. The search process will be aligned with the Mass General Brigham United Against Racism priority and will include a diverse search committee and slate of candidates for consideration.

“Our leadership toward ensuring the most equitable and diverse environment—for our patients and colleagues across the system—will be the very foundation for our success as a premier healthcare provider nationally and internationally,” read the statement.

In his new role, Storto will lead innovative strategies to enhance the consumer and employee experience across the Wellforce health system.

“David’s innovative leadership orientation and progressive health care experience are among the many reasons why we are so confident in his ability to advance Wellforce’s vision to provide the most seamlessly coordinated health care experience for consumers and care teams,” said Michael Dandorph, President and CEO of Wellforce. “As Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, David will oversee growth and innovative partnerships across all aspects of the organization. His breadth of experience and strong leadership abilities will enhance our ability to create a better health care future for Massachusetts, based on quality, affordability and convenience.”

Storto is also a member of the American Hospital Association’s Post-Acute Care Strategy Steering Committee, as well as Vice Chair of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) board.

“Wellforce’s strong vision of what health care should be, including robust community health care services and a focus on the consumer experience, inspired me to join this extremely talented and enthusiastic team to help transform the industry for the better,” said Storto. “My experience and background will help me add value to the thoughtful Wellforce team and exciting plan for the future.”

Wellforce is an integrated health care delivery system comprised of four community hospital campuses, an academic medical center, a children’s hospital, home care services and more than 2,000 physicians and 13,000 employees across Eastern Massachusetts.