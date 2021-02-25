Mayor’s Cup tournament goes full force this week with much action

The Charlestown Youth Hockey Association (CYHA) boys’ and girls’ teams have won seven out of eight early games this week in the revived Mayor’s Cup tournament – paving a way to hopefully bring home several Cups to the Town once again.

Mixed amongst a steady slate of league games, the Mayor’s Cup is usually held over Christmas break in December and January as a double-elimination tournament held at fun locations like rinks at Northeastern and Boston College. However, it was postponed this year due to COVID-19, but suddenly brought back as a single-elimination tourney this week at various rinks around Boston – including Emmons Horrigan O’Neil Rink in Charlestown.

The action has been incredible so far.

A major highlight to kick things off Monday night in Charlestown was a victory by the Bantams over Allston-Brighton in a shootout. The game was a tough, grind through regulation with a 1-1 tie – the only goal for the Townies coming from Luciano Cincotti in the third period. The shootout featured goals from Colin Kyle and a very nifty netter from Adam Whitney to take the Townies up 2-1. Goalie Ben Rosa sealed the deal with a stop on the Allston-Brighton shooter, delivering a great win. The Bantams also won on Tuesday over Hyde Park.

The girls’ side of things saw a very hard-fought win by the U12’s at the Charlestown rink on Tuesday night against what has become an arch-rival in Allston-Brighton. The teams have battled all season in fast and competitive contests. The stage for Tuesday’s game was set on Sunday night when the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie in Brighton. On Tuesday night, the Townies came ready to play and Coach John Sutich commented that every player made a meaningful contribution in the win. It was a fast game and evenly matched once again. However, the Townies controlled the offensive end and had numerous shots on goal. Gianna Young notched two goals late in the game, and Goalie Erin Alves was solid as usual in the net, notching a shutout.

The U12 girls will play Dorchester later in the week for all the marbles, and hopefully a second Cup in two years.

Other results are below and the action continues all week:

•Monday –

Squirt AAA – Charlestown 5, Hyde Park 4 (Shootout)

Mite AAA – Charlestown 5, South Boston 4

Mite A East – Hyde Park 5, Charlestown 4

Peewee AA – Charlestown 3, Dorchester 0

Bantams – Charlestown 3, Allston-Brighton 2 (Shootout)

•Tuesday

U10 Charlestown 8, Parkway 0

U12 Charlestown 2, Allston-Brighton 0

Bantams Charlestown 3, Hyde Park 0