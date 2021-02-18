Quinn Scholarship applications available, due on April 15

The Michael P. Quinn Scholarship applications are now available and due on April 15.

All qualifying applicants are encouraged to apply by the deadline.

The below requirements must be met, to apply for the 2021 Michael P Quinn Scholarship:

•Must be a resident of Charlestown for the past four years.

•Graduate with the Class of 2020.

Please be advised this scholarship award is for $12,000 for the recipients first year of college only. Applications can be picked up at Guidance Dept. at Charlestown High, Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy and Boys & Girls Club, Charlestown Library and Malden Catholic High School. Application deadline is April 15, 2021.

If there are any questions regarding the scholarship, please call Ronan J. FitzPatrick at 617-242-5493.