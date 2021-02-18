NEW Health kicks off Charlestown vaccination program

Last Tuesday NEW Health (North End Waterfront Health) kicked off its community COVID-19 vaccination program for eligible Massachusetts residents at the historic Old North Church and NEW Health’s Charlestown site.

The program is currently open to Charlestown and North End residents ages 75 and older.

Charlestown residents 75 and over began being vaccinated last week at Charlestown NEWHealth Center on Tufts Street. The community health center is the only outlet in the Town offering vaccination to community residents at the moment. Here, patients 75 and over who were able to get an appointment last week got their first dose of the vaccine. Community health centers are taking a leading role in the rollout of the vaccine effort in order to bring a trusted name and face to those who might not be fully convinced of the safety of the shot. To schedule an appointment individuals should call 617-724-8725.

According to Mary Zanor on behalf of NEW Health the kick off was part of Phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The health center, an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, will now be providing vaccines to eligible patients and residents of the North End and Charlestown ages 75 and older.

NEW Health’s 15 Tufts St. Charlestown site hours will be scheduled based on need and vaccine availability. The vaccination clinics hours in the North End will be Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zanor said appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham. Individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling8 57-238-1141 for the Charlestown location and 617-724-8725 for the North End location, where they will be prompted to leave a message with their information and a patient service representative will call them back to schedule. Individuals who are not yet registered with Mass General Brigham should call 866-211-6588 to register.

As a federally qualified health center NEW Health extends its healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s Charlestown, North End and Waterfront neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971.