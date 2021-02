The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday March 2 at 7pm. The agenda includes a presentation by the BPDA on development in Charlestown and an update on the open spaces around the Little Mystic Channel. Instructions on how to attend the meeting will be posted on our website within 72 hours of the meeting time – https://charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org/Calendar.html. For questions, please send emails to [email protected]