Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Chelsea Street Near City Square

Police were giving little information this week on a pedestrian death that happened Tuesday morning near City Square, but the matter is under investigation by the Homicide Unit and the Fatal Collision Investigation Team.

Boston Police Department (BPD) officers said they have identified and located the vehicle involved and the matter is under investigation.

Word around the neighborhood was that the victim was a male and potentially had been dragged for some distance before it was discovered he had been hit. His identity or age or gender were not released by BPD by Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to City Square at 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday for a call of a pedestrian having been struck. Upon arrival, police located the victim in the roadway and reported it had been a fatal accident.

There was no description of the vehicle involved or if the driver remained on the scene, but BPD did say they had located and identified the vehicle by Wednesday. The matter is currently under investigation by the Homicide Unit and the Fatal Collision Investigation Team