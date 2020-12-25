The Anchor Shines a Light on the Holidays

The Anchor in the Navy Yard has gotten into the spirit of the holiday, unveiling their winter and holiday festivities last Saturday, Dec. 19, and will continue a Winter Garden through the season.

The Anchor has prided itself on providing guests with an outlet from the turbulence of 2020. In a safe, controlled, yet fun and engaging environment – people have eaten, drank, enjoyed our decor and design and escaped for a moment or two. With that in mind, the venue has timed a tree-lighting, a first wave of ice sculptures, holiday lights and the bulk of the programming to be unveiled and provide a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and shine a (holiday) light on the end of 2020 and start of the new year.

The Anchor venue in the Navy Yard lit its Christmas trees and unveiled a Winter Garden for the holiday season last weekend. The fun continues through the end of the year and into New Year’s Eve. There are plenty of hot drinks, and even “igloos” to reserve and escape the cold.



Experience The Anchor’s Winter Garden right now, including its annual holiday tree lighting, featuring a grove of 50 trees of sizes and shapes. Throughout the day, enjoy a number of different amenities and programs including a live ice sculpture carving, return of the popular family program: Cookie With A Cop and made-to-order s’mores and hot cocoa. For those that prefer to take part in the festivities from home, The Anchor will live stream the events on its Facebook page.

Patrons can stay warm with The Anchor’s igloos, outdoor heat lamps and complimentary blankets while enjoying a glass of hot apple cider, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, or perhaps a steaming glass of mulled wine. The Anchor’s finely curated collection of local and international brews and robust wine selection will remain available as well, in addition to a full menu of food. Other holiday happenings occurring this month include cookie decorating, paint parties and another live ice sculpture carving to close out the year. New Year’s Eve specials/packages and reservations are available.

Come celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in Boston’s most wonderful community hub, while sipping on your beverage of choice and indulging in your favorite treats. The Anchor welcomes all ages, and is always free admission and open to the public.

