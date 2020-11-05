35th Annual Monument Square Halloween Raises Over $15K for Harvest on Vine

The cancellation of the Monument Square Halloween celebration might have been a COVID-19 trick, but it was a treat to those serving the most vulnerable families in the Town – raising thousands of dollars in donations for Harvest on Vine Food Pantry.

Harvest on Vine Executive Director Tom MacDonald expressed his gratitude this week for more than $15,000 in funds and in-kind contributions, dedicated to the month of October “Eat & Treat” campaign aimed at providing food and supplies to Charlestown residents who are affected by the pandemic.

Included in the food pantry donations were 250 Trick or Treat bags for the children, made by Ruth Gonzalez Vega and her family, which included book markers made by Ann Kelleher and Coloring Book pages organized by Judd Katz, plus crayons, toys and treats.

The 35th Annual Parade was cancelled in an abundance of caution, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the Charlestown community redirected their generosity and their efforts to help the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry feed neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“The Charlestown community heeded the call for a safe, fun, and memorable holiday this year, without a parade or trick or treating,” said organizers. “For over three and a half decades, thousands of people created a magical and inclusive night in Charlestown. Thank you for keeping the tradition alive.”

The creative team is already planning Halloween 2021.

In moments when this COVID pandemic, political discord, or everyday life gets you down, organizers provided this video link below, provided by The Bubble Guy, Jim Dichter, featuring his awesome bubbles:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ui=2&ik=5c24c75b64&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f: 1681852089267305365&th= 175723907986bb95&view=att&disp=safe

Donations to Harvest on Vine are welcome and needed: https://mygoodness.benevity.org/community/fundraiser/42637.