Halloween Plan B: Monument Square 35th Annual Halloween Update

There will be no Trick or Treating or Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument this year, due to COVID-19, but Charlestown residents will still celebrate a safe, fun, inclusive and memorable Halloween.

The following is an update on the previously reported ‘Plan B’ for Halloween.

Halloween in Charlestown is always a big deal, but due to COVID-19 it has been moved inside or to more safe environs. Halloween trick-or-treating is discouraged citywide this year, but that hasn’t stop many in the Town from donning their famous decorations – including this home near the Training Field that was lined with skulls and spooky spirts.

•Businesses Decorate: Thanks to Jane Gricci, at The Cambridge Savings Bank, Charlestown is getting into the Halloween Spirit at the businesses in Town. Dominick Doyle created a magical Pirates Quarantine Cove in the window at One Thompson Square. Cambridge Savings Bank is decorated with CSB Bees and Sunflowers. Sorelle’s is hosting ghosts. Charlestown Tea & Treats has a collection of dinosaur skeletons, thanks to Arthur Colpack, and more decor to is coming as well around the Town’s businesses.

•Instead of Candy: Fundraising for the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry continues. The organization is actively soliciting contributions for the Charlestown residents experiencing food insecurity. Please donate online:

https://mygoodness.benevity.org/community/fundraiser/42637.

Mount Vernon Street, Monument Square, The Nautica, and Harvard Mall residents have started their outreach for fund-raising.

Harvest on Vine Director Tom MacDonald extends his gratitude for the generosity of Charlestown residents during this exceptionally challenging time.

•Treat Bags: The organization is working on Trick or Treat bags for Harvest on Vine children who are experiencing food insecurity. Thank you to Monument Avenue resident Ruth Gonzales Vega who is organizing the effort. Thank you to Ann Kelleher who donated Golden Rule Book Marks.

•Onward: Monument Avenue residents Marcia and Ed Katz are members of the Founding Families, who 35 years ago created the Annual Monument Square Halloween, inspired and organized by Maggie Moss-Tucker and Paul Hayes Tucker. Ed and Marcia keep the tradition alive.

•Coloring Books: Judd Katz, eldest son of Ed and Marcia, trick or treated the first year at the Monument Square Parade in 1985, and many times since. Judd lives in San Francisco now but sends his well wishes by collaborating with Boston designers to create a Halloween Coloring Book for the Charlestown children. The coloring book can currently be found posted on the Charlestown Patriot Bridge website and social media.

•Halloween ZOOM Greeting from the Monument Square Wizard Jim Duane, Paul Revere (Michael LePage), The Tony Barrie Marching Band, and the USS Constitution Sailors is in production, with gratitude to Dan Sargent.

Be Safe. Stay Healthy. See you in 2021.