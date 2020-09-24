News Briefs

Charlestown Recovery Month Events

• September 26th – 12 Annual Charlestown Candlelight Vigil : On Saturday at 6:30pm, join us at the Charlestown Peace Park (Mount Vernon St. & Lowney Way) for our annual Vigil. If you would like to submit a photo of a loved one to be added into the vigil slideshow, please send their name and image to [email protected]

• September 27th – Recovery Mass at St. Mary – St. Catherine of Siena Parish (55 Warren St. Charlestown, MA.) at 6:00pm.

• September 30th – Charlestown Drug Court Celebration – contact Shannon Lundin, [email protected], for more information.

Wasniewski Graduates from Colgate University

Attabelle Wasniewski, of Charlestown, is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2020.

Wasniewski, a graduate of Dana Hall School, majored in Economics at Colgate.

Wasniewski received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude at Colgate’s 199th Commencement, which was held virtually on May 17 this year.

Blessing of the Animals is Postponed to a Later Date

For more than 10 years, Father James Ronan of St. Mary’s-St. Catherine’s Catholic Church held a service to bless the animals who live in Charlestown. It was held in the morning of the first Sunday in October each year. It is the Sunday closest ti the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The ceremony was very well attended and the animal owners liked forward to the event each year. Some of the years Father Ronan had other clergy also participating in the event.

At the end of the service, each animal owner was presented with a certificate that said that his or her animal received the blessing for a long and happy life.

Because of the virus issues and restrictions forbidding large groups, this year’s service had been postponed to a future date. When the ceremony is rescheduled, an article will appear in the Patriot-Bridge a few weeks before the event.