News

Laying of The Wreath

by  •  • 0 Comments
On Weds., June 17, despite COVID-19 concerns, the National Park Service and the Bunker Hill Monument Association held a small laying of the wreath ceremony at the foot of the Prescott Statue. Afterward, there was a speaking program at First Church. Pictured from left to
right are: John Cunningham, Col. Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard; Daniel Ryan, State Representative; Lydia Edwards, Boston City Councilor; Arthur L. Hurley, Chairman of the Bunker Hill Monument Association; Michael Creasey, General Superintendent of the National
Parks of Boston; and Brad Bittenbender, Col. Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard.

