News Laying of The Wreath by Patriot-Bridge Staff • June 25, 2020 • 0 Comments On Weds., June 17, despite COVID-19 concerns, the National Park Service and the Bunker Hill Monument Association held a small laying of the wreath ceremony at the foot of the Prescott Statue. Afterward, there was a speaking program at First Church. Pictured from left toright are: John Cunningham, Col. Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard; Daniel Ryan, State Representative; Lydia Edwards, Boston City Councilor; Arthur L. Hurley, Chairman of the Bunker Hill Monument Association; Michael Creasey, General Superintendent of the NationalParks of Boston; and Brad Bittenbender, Col. Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard.