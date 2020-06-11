In overnight hours, lanes closed I-93 southbound O’Neill Tunnel and Callahan Tunnel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that starting in the evening of June 12 and also the evening of June 13, there will be lane and ramp closures during the overnight hours on Interstate 93 southbound through the Tip O’Neill Tunnel and for travel in the Callahan Tunnel.

These impacts will occur overnight on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, starting each night at 9:00 p.m., and ending the following morning by 7 a.m. During these times, crews will be doing milling and paving operations through the Tip O’Neill tunnel southbound and ramps leading to the Callahan Tunnel. All lanes in the Callahan Tunnel will be fully closed each night starting at 10:00 p.m. All lanes and ramps in the I-93 southbound O’Neill Tunnel and the Callahan Tunnel will open by 7:00 a.m., the following morning.

This work is weather dependent. In the event of inclement weather on Friday, June 12, this effort will be postponed to Saturday, June 13.

Signs, traffic control devices, and law enforcement details will be used to guide drivers through the work zones and along detour routes.

Drivers traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.