Charlestown Branch Library Remains Closed

For the health and safety of our patrons and staff, all locations of the Boston Public Library, including the Charlestown Branch, remain closed until further notice. Please do not make returns or donations until the library re-opens. Fines will be waived until June 30, 2020.

All of our many online services, collections, and programs are available at the BPL website at www.bpl.org. If you need a library card, sign up for an e-card at www.bpl.org/ecard. Anyone who lives or works in MA can sign up for one. If you are having trouble with your account or need some assistance, email the library at [email protected]

Do you need to call the library? You can reach the central library at the following numbers:

General Reference: 617-536-5400

Tech Assistance: 617-859-2323

ESL Support: 617-859-2446

Resume Help: 339-215-3886

SCORE Small Business Mentoring: 617-565-5591

Do you need to get in touch with the Charlestown Branch Library? Email Branch Librarian Maureen Marx at [email protected], Children’s Librarian Eileen Whittle at [email protected], or Adults Librarian Kathy Kire at [email protected]