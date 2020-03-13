BHCC Among Recipients of Skills Capital Grant Award

Commonwealth Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visited the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute on February 25, 2020, to announce $14.6 million in Skills Capital Grant awards to 54 educational institutions to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) was awarded $222,012 to support the College’s growing associate degree program in biological sciences, which has three options – biotechnology, biology transfer, and medical professions. The College will use grant funding to create and equip a new biotechnology laboratory designed for this major, as well as upgrade an existing laboratory so that it can offer upper-level chemistry courses for STEM majors.

The Biological Sciences program of study affords a viable pathway to a four-year college or a career in the biological science field. The biological sciences program provides the technical coursework and laboratory experiences that enable students to successfully transfer and pursue a career in the medical professions including medical, veterinary, pharmacy, physical therapy, and physician’s assistant programs. BHCC has articulation agreements with UMass Boston, UMass Amherst and UMass Lowell, enabling Medical Professions graduates to enroll in any one of these universities as juniors, without losing credits.

“We are grateful to receive this funding to help address the growing demand for more lab space,” said Dr. Laurie McCorry, BHCC Dean of Science, Engineering and Math. “It is important to have this affordable pathway for the students to start here at BHCC and further their studies at a four year institution especially the wonderful partnerships we have established.”

The competitive Skills Capital grants are awarded to educational institutions that demonstrate partnerships with local businesses, as well as align curriculum and credentials with industry demand to maximize hiring opportunities in each region of the State.