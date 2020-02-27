Townie Sports

MCGONAGLE/MCGOFF COMING THIS WEEKEND

The Charlestown Youth Hockey Association will host their annual McGonagle and McGoff Memorial Hockey Tournament on Friday, February 28, Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 at the Charlestown Rink. Games will begin on Friday evening and will continue through the weekend. There will be many raffles and great prizes throughout the event.

The community is invited to come down to the rink to support Charlestown Youth Hockey and enjoy the hockey.

CHARLESTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE WINTER WORK

Winter Clinics: Tuesdays 6-8 p.m., at Harvard-Kent School gym, Jan 7- March 17. 6-7pm for tee ball and Rookie Ball/Coach Pitch; 7-8pm for AAA and Majors. There will be no clinics when Boston Public Schools are closed for vacation, holidays, or snow days.

March 24 and March 31 will be mandatory player evaluations for all (current and new) AAA players (6-7pm) and Majors players (7-8pm).

Tee ball: ages 4-7 years (for those just starting baseball and cannot hit a pitched ball)

Rookie Ball/Coach Pitch: ages 5-7 years (must be able to hit a pitched ball)

AAA: first level of player pitch: second-and-third-graders graders

Majors: fourth-and-fifth-and sixth -graders.

Player registration and volunteer sign-ups will be available on line soon- stay tuned!

LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION Registration for the 2020 season is now open! $85 for the first child in a family for Rookie ball/AAA/Majors, $35 for siblings. $40 for tee ball. Registration after March 1st will be $100, so register early! Please also register as a volunteer to coach or help with events- any help is appreciated!!

Here is a quick link to our website- register on line and read about the schedule and division levels here:

We hope to start outdoor practices on April 11, weather permitting. The Opening Day parade will be on April 25, with the MLB Pitch/Hit/Run competition that day instead of games, since it is the last day of April break.

Other important dates:

•Dick’s sporting good Charlestown Little League shop weekend March 21-22 at the Medford and Saugus locations- 20 percent off everything.

•Mandatory player evaluations for AAA (6-7pm) and Majors (7-8pm) at Harvard-Kent on March 24 and March 31.

•Picture Day June 6

•End of regular season June 20

WINTER SOFTBALL CLINICS

The Charlestown Girls Softball team winter clinics will take place for girls ages 4-18 (as of Jan. 1) from 6-8 p.m. Clinics started on Monday and will continue each Monday through March 30.. Spring registrations will also begin for instructional through 14U.

Contact Jack Schievink at (617) 201-4507 or Bill Nugent at (617) 447-3106.