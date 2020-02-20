News S-p-e-l-l-i-n-g Bee Time by Patriot-Bridge Staff • February 20, 2020 • 0 Comments Kindergarten Leo Frattaroli eagerly awaits his next word at the Warren-Prescott School Spelling Bee on thursday Feb.13. Frattaroli ended up winning his grade level Bee, while seven other students also won the school contest. Photos by Seth DanielWith the Spelling Bee trophy in front of her, Harvard- Kent bee winner Joyce Hau gets ready to spell one of the words on her way to winner’s circle. The runner-up was Weitao Chen. Out of 30 spellers competing, Hau – a fifth grader – won the honors of moving on to the Citywide Spelling Bee next month in the Copley Square Library