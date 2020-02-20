News

S-p-e-l-l-i-n-g Bee Time

by  •  • 0 Comments
Kindergarten Leo Frattaroli eagerly awaits his next word at the Warren-Prescott School Spelling Bee on thursday Feb.13. Frattaroli ended up winning his grade level Bee, while seven other students also won the school contest.
Photos by Seth Daniel
With the Spelling Bee trophy in front of her, Harvard- Kent bee winner Joyce Hau gets ready to spell one of the words on her way to winner’s circle. The runner-up was Weitao Chen. Out of 30 spellers competing, Hau – a fifth grader – won the honors of moving on to the Citywide Spelling Bee next month in the Copley Square Library

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.