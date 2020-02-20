News Briefs

Spaulding-CNC Grant Proposals

Eighteen Charlestown non-profit organizations have submitted proposal applications for grant funding. The organizations are scheduled to present their proposals to CNC & Spaulding representatives on February 24 and 25, and March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus on Medford Street. All are invited. Please join the grant committee to learn more about the non-profit organizations and what they have planned for the future. The following eighteen organizations will be represented:

Monday, February 24 – Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center, Charlestown Girls Softball, Charlestown Little League, Charlestown Youth Hockey Association, Friends of the Mel Stillman Community Tennis Center

Tuesday, February 25 – Warren-Prescott Foundation, Charlestown Working Theater, Gardens for Charlestown – Harvard-Kent Tend & Tell Program, Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, Inc., Charlestown Adult Education

Thursday, March 5th – Charlestown Youth Football and Cheerleading League, Town Track Club, Harvard Kent Parents Association, Courageous Sailing, Special Townies, Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, North End Music & Performing Arts Center