Charlestown’s Shamim Ruff Added to the Greater Boston Food Bank’s Board of Directors

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, reflects on an historic year in 2019 while adding several new members to their Board of Directors in 2019 including Charlestown, Massachusetts resident Shamim Ruff.

Ruff is Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Stoke Therapeutics. She has extensive knowledge of drug development with more than 25 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Stoke, Shamim was the Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and SVP of Quality at Sarepta Therapeutics. She was previously a vice president at Sanofi- Genzyme and also held senior positions at Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and AstraZeneca PLC.

“We are so fortunate to have Shamim join our Board of Directors,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB president and CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will surely help guide GBFB to achieving our goal of being able to provide three meals a day to everyone in Eastern Massachusetts who is food insecure.”

“The mission of The Greater Boston Food Bank is near and dear to my heart,” said Ruff. “No one in America, the richest country in the world, should go hungry. GBFB is a charity helping the local community and I am a strong believer that ‘Charity Begins at Home’.”

She joined the GBFB Board of Directors during an important year as the organization launched a new strategic plan called Hunger Free 2028. This ambitious effort calls for investments in exciting new initiatives that support a three-pronged strategy, focusing on sustained access to nutritious food, capacity building, and research and policy advancements.