Bunker Hill Redevelopment Project Unveils Website

The Bunker Hill redevelopment team unveiled a new website this week with project updates, automatic e-mails and a great new FAQ section.

The website contains presentations from past meetings, announcements about the process and an evolving construction schedule.

The development partners are expected to file their project officially with the City any day now. It had been expected in January, but the website announced it has now been targeted for February.

Going forward, the site will announce the numerous community charettes that will take place – meetings that will focus on specific aspects of the project like transportation and such.

The site is www.bunkerhillhousing.com.