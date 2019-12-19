News Tree Lighting at Charlestown Navy Yard by Patriot-Bridge Staff • December 19, 2019 • 0 Comments Photos by Derek KouyoumjianRichard and Charlotte Chute (below) came as their own Christmas Trees, but for those that didn’t dress up as one, there were multiple Christmas trees lit up at The Anchor on Sunday night, Dec.15, in the Navy Yard. For the first time, holiday events took place in the Yard at the event space, with a huge day coming on Dec.21 this weekend – a day that includes a story time from Police Commissioner William Gross.