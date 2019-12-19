News

Tree Lighting at Charlestown Navy Yard

by  •  • 0 Comments
Photos by Derek Kouyoumjian
Richard and Charlotte Chute (below) came as their own Christmas Trees, but for those that didn’t dress up as one, there were multiple Christmas trees lit up at The Anchor on Sunday night, Dec.15, in the Navy Yard. For the first time, holiday events took place in the Yard at the event space, with a huge day coming on Dec.21 this weekend – a day that includes a story time from Police Commissioner William Gross.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.