Halloween on at the Monument, Postponed at the Training Field

Halloween spawns one of the largest public gatherings for the Town every year, but this year the soggy weather has put a fright in the plans – with the Training Field postponing its activities until Sunday and the Monument Square parade festivities continuing as planned.

Billy Kelly of the Friends of the Training Field reported this week that due to the rain, they would be postponing their portion of the massive Halloween celebration until Sunday. That, he said, was mostly due to the electricity needed to power the numerous inflatable characters that dot the Training Field for families and kids to enjoy. With wet weather, those amenities cannot operate.

So, instead, they have scheduled it from Sunday, Nov. 3, 4-8 p.m. A Saturday option, Kelly said, was not available due to the large Charlestown Mothers’ Association (CMA) Gala on Saturday night.

So, the Training Field will be alive with tricks and treats Sunday night.

Meanwhile, at Monument Square, the long-standing traditional Halloween Parade will go off as scheduled today, Oct. 31.

At 5 p.m., everyone is to gather at the top of Monument Avenue at the Massachusetts Gate. There will be glow-in-the dark necklaces and balloons sponsored by the CMA.

At 5:30 p.m., the Wizard’s Poem will be recited, and that will be followed by the Tony Barrie Band leading the Halloween Parade – sponsored by New England Development/Bunker Hill Mall.

Appreciation is expressed for the event to collaborators like the National Park Service, the City of Boston, the Monument Square Neighborhood, the Training Field, Monument Avenue and surrounding street residents.