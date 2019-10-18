New Health Seeking Charlestown Residents to Join Health Center Board of Directors

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is seeking a new member to fill an open role on its consumer board of directors. NEW Health is a federally-qualified community health center with sites in the North End, Charlestown, and at the Charlestown High School. The ideal candidate would be a Charlestown resident, either living or working in public housing, or have a working knowledge of that community.

Board members are expected to attend monthly meetings – usually held in the North End. Transportation is provided or paid for; they are expected to read board materials in advance of meetings and come prepared with questions and comments. Board members will review financial statements and help the board fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities. Board committee service is optional. Board members are expected to responsibly represent the NEW Health organization’s mission, programs, and services as appropriate. Board terms last 3 years and terms are renewable with good service.

NEW Health cares for 15,000 patients each year and has an annual budget of $22 million. For information, contact Jim Luisi CEO at [email protected] or 617-643-8101.