Fall Sports

•Townies

In high school action in the pool, Boston Latin senior Jolie Doherty (who also took first place in the 50 freestyle) and junior Victoria Taieb helped the 200 Free Relay team capture first place but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Wolfpack (3-2) lost 98-83 to Belmont…In college hockey action, Northeastern sophomore wing Micaela Sindoris rifled a shot on net in the Lady Huskies 5-0 thumping of Union.

•Townie Roots

In high school football action, Billerica senior QB Nolan Houlihan tossed a TD in the Indians 32-8 pummeling of Dracut…In college gridiron action, Assumption senior wideout Justin Assad hauled in 2 passes for 18 yards in the Greyhounds 45-42 OT triumph over Bentley…On the ice, UMass-Lowell junior wing Connor Sodergren blasted 3 shots on net in the River Hawks 3-1 victory over Alabama-Huntsville.