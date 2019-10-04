Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal this week. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

‘Papa’s Past’ Booksigning at Starbucks

Visit Starbucks at One Thompson Square, October 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to meet author Joseph Michael Hart. He’ll be sharing stories, adventures, jokes, disappointments, and moments of strength as he comes of age during the 1930’s and 1940s in Charlestown.

Flea Market at The Training Field

The 2nd Annual Flea Market at the Training Field will be held on October 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine event. Shop the wares or sell at your own table. For more information or to reserve a table space contact: Bill Kelly 617-943-2183 or time Janet Sullivan 617-413-5209.

Orientation for RCIA at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena

Orientation for RCIA, a program for non-Catholics who may be interested in becoming Catholic and for Catholics who have not received First Communion and Confirmation is on Monday, October 7, at 7 p.m. at the Parish Center, 46 Winthrop Street. To find out how you may participate in the RCIA process, please contact Sr. Nancy Citro, SND at (617) 242 -4664 or [email protected]

If you are not yet sure whether you want to become Catholic, you are still welcome to participate as you make your decision. There is no obligation to join the Catholic Church and regardless of your decision you are always welcome here at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish.

Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

Don’t miss the annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, November 10, from 9 a.m. – noon. Admission is $6 and children under 5 years old are free. It will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall 545 Medford Street Charlestown, MA 02129. Come join family, friends, and neighbors to honor our veterans, and those who serve their community for pancakes, sausage, pastries, coffee and juice. There will be great raffles and wonderful prizes!

Bruins Academy – Learn-to-Play Hockey Program

Charlestown Youth Hockey will be hosting and staffing the Boston Bruins Learn-to-Play Hockey program again this fall. The program is for boys and girls ages 4-9 that have not participated in an organized hockey program before. It will run from Saturday, October 12, to Saturday, November 2n There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Public registration at the Bruins website. More info on the “Bruins Academy” tab at CYHA.COM.

A Taste of Charlestown Fundraiser

To raise much needed funds for Harvest on Vine Food Pantry,“A Taste of Charlestown” will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown on Thursday, October 24th with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Ticket price is $35 each, table of 10 for $350. Reserve a table before October 7 and save $50! The purchase of a table entitles you to have a reserved table awaiting you at the event – sold at a first purchase, best position.

For more information, contact Kathy “Cookie” Giordano, Event Coordinator, at 617-447-1406 or [email protected] Sponsored by “Charlestown Live’ and ‘Charlestown and Beyond” in celebration of their retirement from BNN-TV.