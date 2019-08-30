Construction Update

North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead: August 25 – September 7

Travel Impacts

•Inbound: One of two lanes open and all turn movements available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on some weekdays.

•Outbound: One of two lanes open and all turn movements available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on some weekdays.

•No work or lane closures on the bridge will take place on Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day.

Paul Revere Park Playground

DESCRIPTION: Installation of new playground equipment will continue in Paul Revere Park.

WORK HOURS: Daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Temporary Bridge Construction

Description: Construction will continue on the temporary vehicle, pedestrian, and utility bridges including installation of pipes, joints, and bridge spans.

WORK HOURS: Daytime (6 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians And Cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, there are no events scheduled at the TD Garden.