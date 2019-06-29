Hundreds Turn Out For Free Community Cruise in Boston Harbor

Story by Marianne Salza

Six-hundred passengers boarded the Provincetown II for a free community cruise in celebration of summer. Boston Harbor Now, funded by the National Park Service, and local sponsor, Eastern Bank, welcomed guests for a cruise through Boston Harbor on June 24.

“I think it’s important that everyone feels connected to the harbor, especially now that it’s much cleaner than it was in the 1980s,” said Alice Brown, director, Boston Harbor Now. “It’s our chance to say this harbor is for you.”

Families enjoyed complimentary burritos and kettle chips, and live musical entertainment performed by the Charlestown High School band, who are raising funds for a music technology space and DJ classroom. Park Rangers also shared information about the Boston Harbor Islands, and taught children how to make rope.

“We want Charlestown residents to say, ‘The USS Constitution is a National Landmark in my backyard. I am welcome here.’ It’s not just for people out of town,” expressed Brown. “By being on Boston Harbor, you are part of a whole new community that you can get to by water.”

This summer, Boston Harbor Now is offering ferry cruises in a dozen Boston area communities, and next will be visiting Roxbury and Mattapan. Brown encourages families to participate in an August 29 fireworks display, which can be best seen from Christopher Columbus Park, the Seaport, and Piers Park.

Boston Harbor Now is also partnering with the National Park Service to provide free summer programming in the Charlestown Navy Yard, such as swing dance classes on Saturdays in July, and yoga on Wednesdays. Visit www.BostonHarborNow.org or email [email protected] for more information.